Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched In India At Rs. 15.40 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition gets cosmetic enhancements inside and out and is available in petrol and diesel variants

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the launch of a special edition variant of the highly popular Thar in the domestic market. Christened the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition, it gets exterior and interior updates while no mechanical changes have been made. It is priced at Rs. 15.40 lakh for the petrol MT variant and goes up to Rs. 17.60 lakh for the diesel AT (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition costs Rs. 16.99 lakh for the petrol AT while the diesel manual trim is priced at Rs. 16.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The visual enhancements include Earth Edition badge positioned behind the front doors and desert-themed decals, wing mirrors with ‘Desert Fury’ inserts, body coloured front grille and alloy wheels with Thar branding inserts.

The special edition is finished in an exclusive Satin Matte paint scheme while the Mahindra word mark and Thar branding are done up in a matte black shade. Additionally, the 4×4 and automatic badging are garnished in matte black colour with contrast red accents. The desert theme is also carried on to the interior of the Thar Earth Edition.

Some of the main highlights are a decorative VIN plate on the dash, leatherette seats with Beige stitching and Earth branding, Desert Fury Thar branding on door pads, new inserts on the multifunctional steering wheel with dark chrome twin peaks logo mounted in the middle, two-tone air conditioning vents and HVAC housing in piano black colour.

It also gets Dune-designed headrests, dark chrome accents on the cup holders, a centre gear console and gear knob along with optional custom front and rear armrests, 7D floor mats and a comfort kit. The three-door Mahindra Thar is currently priced between Rs. 11.25 lakh and Rs. 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping Earth Edition.

As for the performance, 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel and 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion petrol engines come into play, and they are paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT. By the middle of this year, Mahindra is planning to launch the bigger five-door version of the Thar.