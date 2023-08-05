Mahindra Thar.e (Thar EV) Teased Ahead Of Debut On August 15

Mahindra Thar.e (Thar EV) will make its world premiere in Cape Town, South Africa alongside the Scorpio N based pickup truck concept

Mahindra & Mahindra has been on a roll in recent years as it has already announced the big investments involved in bringing its future range of electric vehicles under two banners: XUV.e and BE. A plethora of concepts was unveiled last year and among which the BE.05 has been caught testing a couple of times.

Only a few weeks ago, the design patent of the electrified XUV700 (XUV.e8) came to the fore. The upcoming electric powertrain might have been hiding under the test prototypes of the regular ICE XUV700’s body spotted recently too but no concrete information is known yet. However, what we do already know is that Mahindra has been working on a dedicated skateboard architecture.

The modular EV platform will be used in different models across different price brackets. The homegrown SUV manufacturer will host a grand event in Cape Town, South Africa and it will witness the world debut of two concepts. One will be a pickup truck concept based on the Scorpio N while the other will be the conceptual form of the Thar.

Dubbed the Mahindra Thar.e (Thar EV), the first teaser video lasting 18 seconds has been released by the brand. Carrying the tagline: ‘A legend reborn, with an electric vision. Welcome to the future.’ some of the distinctive and futuristic design elements of the electrified off-roader can be clearly seen in the video.

Whether it will hit production or not remains a mystery and we hope Mahindra to reveal more details about the upcoming electric off-road leading up to its debut. The rectangular LED headlamp is surrounded by four LED brackets evoking a futuristic vibe and the Thar.e badging can also be noted.

The tail lamps could also feature a similar design but we will have to wait and see whether it’s a fully-blow LED panel or regular LED lights grafted in such a way. Previously, Mahindra showed intentions to bring in EVs based on its existing ladder frame chassis. The upcoming Mahindra Thar.e might have brand new underpinnings too!