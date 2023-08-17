Mahindra Thar.e Points At The Future Without Compromising The Present

Mahindra Thar.e concept is based on the customised INGLO P1 skateboard platform and is said to have high off-road credentials

Mahindra unveiled the Thar.e concept a couple of days ago at the Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa. Besides the Thar, the brand will also electrify popular nameplates like Scorpio and Bolero in the near future. The Mahindra Thar.e concept announces a brand new styling direction for the brand while the core essence has been kept intact.

For instance, the upright body panels and tall pillars have been retained but the new design philosophy signals a paradigm shift in terms of how the future Thar EV will look. Mahindra intends to move the goal post further as the upcoming XUV.e and BE range of electric SUVs will also have a styling that is radically different from what Mahindra is accustomed to.

The exterior of the Mahindra Thar.e comprises square-shaped headlamps with three distinctive vertical LED strips and rectangular LED housings, a prominent front bumper, chunky wheels, aggressive wheel arch cladding, and a muscular bonnet structure. Reminiscing the headlamp unit is the LED tail lamp signatures at the rear while the boxy tailgate has a sparewheel mounted on it.

While the production model will be toned down, the concept is a clear indication of what Mahindra envisages as we move forward. The cabin of the Thar.e concept features grab handles on each end while the provision for towing can be seen on the outside. The five-door nature of the concept further enhances its practicality, which is complemented by its underpinnings.

The electrified Mahindra Thar will be underpinned by the customised version of the INGLO platform known as P1. The dedicated skateboard EV platform will enable longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance and according to Mahindra, best-in-class off-road capabilities with better approach, departure and breakover angles compared to the ICE model.

While the technical specifications of the concept were not revealed, we do expect the battery pack capacity to range between 60 kWh and 80 kWh and the driving range could be around 350 km if the smaller battery pack is used. The production model is highly likely in the second half of this decade.