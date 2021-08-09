Mahindra Thar Dons White Colour Scheme With Aftermarket Mods

Calling this modified Mahindra Thar Snow White wouldn’t be wrong, and here’s why, as we talk in detail about this example

The waiting period for the Mahindra Thar is as long as a year. Those who’ve got the deliveries of their possessions are customizing them to make them look unique. Well, it is indeed true that no two Thars can look identical. We recently come across a modified example, which can be named Snow White. But why? Well, read on to know the reason.

The modified Thar in the images is tuned by Sikand Car World, located in Ludhiana, Punjab. The tuner has finished the off-roader in a shade of white. However, they haven’t revealed if the vehicle is painted again or has been draped in a vinyl wrap. Irrespective of the method used, the final result is certainly drool-worthy.

The front bumper and radiator grille are replaced with aftermarket units, making the Thar look like its American cousin. Also, the bumpers, radiator grille, and hardtop feature the same white paint scheme as the body shell. Other changes on this tuned example are the aftermarket alloy wheels. The design of the wheels is alluring too.

Around the rear facet, the spare wheel gets a cover, which mimics the one seen on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The interior of this Thar is heavily customized as well. The cabin is finished in red shade. A silver finish, however, can be seen around the centre console. In addition, an aftermarket touchscreen head unit is fixed here, along with a sunroof.

While the mechanical specifications of this vehicle are not known to us, but we know that Mahindra sells the Thar with two engine choices. Buyers can either opt for a 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine or a 2.0L turbocharged petrol motor. Peak outputs for these engines are measured at 130 Hp/300 Nm and 150 Hp/320 Nm, respectively.

The carmaker is also offering two transmission choices for both of these engines – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Prices start at Rs. 12.78 lakh, ex-showroom and max out at Rs. 15.08 lakh, ex-showroom. The Thar comes standard with a 4X4 drivetrain, comprising a low-ratio gearbox and a locking rear differential. The brake locking front axle is available on the range-topping trim only.