Mahindra Thar Digitally Modified To Looks Even More Like Jeep Wrangler

Check out this digitally rendered image of the second-generation Mahindra Thar, which gets a lot more off-road-specific elements than stock

The next-generation Mahindra Thar was officially unveiled last month, and is set to launch in India on October 2nd. The SUV has managed to generate a lot of buzz online, and aftermarket accessories are already being prepared for it, including the Jeep-like grille, which was present on the previous-gen Thar. Recently, a digital artist by the name of Ayush Dubey created a digital rendering of the upcoming SUV, re-imagining it with a few design changes.

In this digital rendering, we see that the front end of the Mahindra Thar has been completely changed. The front grille gets seven-vertical slits, and the dual-tone front bumper has been replaced by a custom off-road-spec unit. The round headlamps are now LED units, and the fog lamps are neatly integrated into the bumper, along with an electric winch.

At the sides, we see even larger wheels but with a design similar to the stock car. The tyres don’t seem to have a lot of profile, but do have all-terrain tread. The side step has been replaced by a minimalistic-looking rock slider. The ground clearance also seems to be a little raised, which could just be due to the wheels, or by a custom lift kit.

With this rendering, the biggest critique of the second-gen Mahindra Thar has been addressed – its front grille. Of the new Thar looks a little out-of-place on the otherwise brilliant exterior design. In the US, FCA had filed a lawsuit against Mahindra for design infringement and won. Safe to say, Mahindra will try avoiding any legal ramifications in the future, and is thus shying away from using Jeep’s signature design elements.

Interestingly, the Thar’s overall design resembles the Jeep Wrangler. Of course, there are plenty of differences between the two, but the similarities are uncanny. In this digital rendering, we see even more similarities between the Thar and the Wrangler! Needless to say, this modified Mahindra Thar looks absolutely stunning.

As for the stock Mahindra Thar, it will now be available with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former will generate a maximum power of 150 PS and a peak torque of 320 Nm, while the latter will belt out 130 PS and 320 Nm. Both the engines will be available with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The SUV will also be offered with 4-wheel-drive and low ratio gearbox as standard.