Mahindra Thar Customised With Official Accessories – Video

The second-generation Mahindra Thar has a lot of official accessories available, which are showcased in the video below

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was launched earlier this week in India, and the SUV has garnered quite a response in its debut month. Over 15,000 bookings have been made for the Thar, which is an extremely impressive number, especially considering that the vehicle is only available in select cities at the moment.

Mahindra & Mahindra is also offering a lot of official accessories for the Thar, which enhance not only its visual appeal, but comfort, convenience, and even off-road capability. These accessories are available at dealerships, and you can opt for them with your new Thar purchase! If you were wondering what an accessorised Thar would look like, then take a look at the video below.

The video, uploaded by a YouTube channel named VBO Life, begin us a brief walkaround of the second-gen Thar, followed by the installation of accessories. This particular model gets black cladding for the front grille, scratch guard for the bumper, along with an air dam kit. It also had chrome embellishments for the door handles, taillights, headlamps, fog lamps, and indicators.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is also available with a lot of off-road accessories, like electric winch, jerry can mounts, auxiliary lights, hitches, tow hooks, etc. Other than that, customers can also add a reverse parking camera, dash cams, snack tray (mounted on the boot door), floor mats etc.

As for the powertrain options, the 2020 Thar can be had with either a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill. The former is good for 150 PS and 300 Nm (320 NM on AT), while the latter belts out 130 PS and 320 Nm. Both the engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, with 4WD as standard.

The new Thar is priced from Rs. 9.80 lakh to Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). At the moment, it doesn’t have any competition in the Indian market. That, however, is set to change soon, as Force will be launching the Gurkha BS6 in India in the coming months. Maruti is also road testing the Jimny (which will probably be sold as the next-gen Gypsy) but that is expected to launch in 2023 in its 5-door avatar.