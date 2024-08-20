5-Door Mahindra Thar, Bolero & Scorpio To Get Electric Variants

The Mahindra Thar.e, Scorpio.e, and Bolero.e are expected to launch in the near future and they will be built on a skateboard EV architecture

Last year, Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the Oja range of tractors alongside the debut of the Scorpio N-based Global Pik Up and Thar.e concepts. During the event, the company also unveiled its future plans including the launch timeline for several of its BE and XUV.e electric SUVs. It was also confirmed that the company’s ICE SUVs will be electrified.

Consequently, both the Bolero MUV and the Scorpio SUV are expected to be equipped with electric powertrains in the future. Against expectations, the new Mahindra Scorpio.e and Bolero.e will not utilize a ladder frame platform. Instead, they are widely reported to be based on the dedicated skateboard EV architecture known as INGLO which will debut in the XUV.e8 electric SUV soon.

For the Thar.e, it will feature a customized INGLO P1 architecture, which includes a longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance. Globally, many car manufacturers have maintained the body-on-frame chassis design, adapting it to meet electrification requirements, and Mahindra might have considered this approach as well.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel 4X2 AT Detailed Review & Mileage Test

However, the company chose the INGLO platform primarily for its packaging benefits. In the Mahindra Thar.e, the battery is positioned beneath the floor. Additionally, the wheels on the Thar.e are positioned at the edges to maximize interior space, a design feature likely to be mirrored in the Mahindra Scorpio.e and Bolero.e.

Like the Thar.e, these models may also boast best-in-class approach, departure, and breakover angles. The interiors of these vehicles are expected to include advanced connectivity options and features as well. Mahindra indicated that the production version of the Scorpio N-based pickup truck is expected to be available by mid-2025.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx All Colours & Variant Wise Prices Explained

However, the launch dates for the five-door Thar.e, Scorpio.e, and Bolero.e have not yet been announced. Both the Thar.e and Scorpio.e are confirmed to include a 4WD layout. Mahindra could use recyclable materials within the cabin and some of them could be directly washable for ease of use. The exterior will be toned down compared to the concept upon likely arrival in 2026.