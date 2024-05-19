Mahindra Thar & Bolero Neo Prices Hiked In India – All Details

The prices of the Mahindra Thar have been hiked by Rs. 10,000 on select variants while the Bolero Neo is dearer by up to Rs. 14,000

Mahindra & Mahindra has released the updated prices of the Bolero Neo and as expected it has become more expensive by up to Rs. 14,000. Following this price adjustment, the Bolero Neo now has a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 9,94,600. The SUV can be bought in a total of four variants namely N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O) in the domestic market.

Only the prices of the N4 and N8 variants have been hiked by Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 14,000 respectively as the prices of the top-spec N10 and N10 (O) remain the same as before. A few weeks ago, the Global NCAP crash test ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo were revealed as the SUV disappointed with a single star.

It derives power from a 1.5L diesel engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 100 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels as standard. The homegrown manufacturer has also increased the prices of the Thar by Rs. 10,000 in India.

The lifestyle off-road SUV is pricier by Rs. 10,000 only in its RWD configuration as the entry-level LX petrol AT RWD, AX (O) diesel MT RWD and LX diesel MT RWD have witnessed the hike. The 2024 Mahindra Thar now carries a starting price of Rs. 11.35 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 17.60 lakh for the range-topping model (all ex-showroom, prices).

Recently, Mahindra introduced the Earth Edition of the three-door Thar and is now preparing to host the global debut of the bigger five-door Thar in August. It could be christened the Thar Armada and will feature a slightly updated exterior compared to its three-door sibling but the interior will be a major overhaul with the inclusion of more premium features and technologies.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO made its market debut a few weeks ago and it has been well received by customers as it has garnered over 50,000 bookings in a single day.