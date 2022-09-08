Mahindra Thar, Bolero & Bolero Neo Get New Twin Peaks Logo

The Mahindra Thar is currently one of the best-selling lifestyle SUVs in the Indian market and boasts a powerful powertrain lineup

The updated new Mahindra Thar was recently introduced in the Indian market and now not only gets revised colour options but in addition to this, also offers the new Mahindra Twin Peaks logo. The Indian carmaker also updated the new Bolero and the Bolero Neo in India. Here are all the details that you should know about these updates.

It’s been a while since Mahindra introduced the new Twin Peaks logo for its newer age of vehicles in the market but was yet to offer it with all its offerings. The brand however is now actively updating the line-up and is introducing subtle updates along with the new logo design. Speaking of the Mahindra Thar, the SUV now gets the same new logo, updated button layout, and revised colour options.

For those wondering, the SUV is now only available in 4 exterior colour options – Red Rage, Aqua Marine, Galaxy Grey, and Napoli Black. The manual variants however will only be available in 2 colour options – Red and Napoli Black. Two colour shades – Mystic Copper and Rocky Beige – were discontinued from the market. Furthermore, Mahindra had earlier removed one USB-A port from the central console, and lumbar support from the front seats.

Mahindra also updated the new Bolero and the Bolero Neo and will now be offering it with the new Twin Peaks logo with these SUVs. The Indian carmaker is also expected to soon launch the new Bolero Plus in the Indian market in the next few months.

The Mahindra Thar continues to be offered with two engine options – a 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine and a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine. The diesel engine churns out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of maximum torque. The petrol engine on the other hand boasts a peak power and torque output of 150 bhp and 320 Nm respectively.

Both these engines are offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options for the buyers. The 4X4 drivetrain setup is offered as a standard part of the package.