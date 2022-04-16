Mahindra Thar Becomes Dearer By Up To Rs. 51,000 – See Latest Prices

Mahindra & Mahindra has updated the prices of the Thar SUV in the Indian market, with a maximum hike of Rs. 51,000 on select variants

Mahindra & Mahindra has increased the prices of its SUVs and MPVs in India, starting April 14, 2022. The brand’s lifestyle off-road SUV – Thar – has also seen a significant hike in its prices, worth up to Rs. 51,000, depending on the chosen variants. Here, we’ve listed the latest price list of Mahindra Thar.

The petrol variants of Mahindra Thar are now priced from Rs. 13.53 lakh to Rs. 15.75 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced from Rs. 13.88 lakh to Rs. 16.03 lakh. Prior to the latest price hike, the prices of this SUV used to range from Rs. 13.17 lakh to Rs. 15.33 lakh for the petrol version, and from Rs. 13.38 lakh to Rs. 15.53 lakh for the diesel version.

In the Indian market, Mahindra Thar is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol powerplant, which belts out 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm on manual variants). The second one is a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel mill, with 130 PS and 300 Nm on tap.

Both engines are available with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. A four-wheel-drive system with a low-ratio transfer case comes as standard on the SUV, along with a rear mechanical-locking differential.

There are plenty of other off-road features available on Thar, like brake-locking differentials, ESP with roll-over mitigation, roll cage, TPMS, etc. The SUV has impressive approach and departure angles – 41.8 degrees and 36.8 degrees, respectively – along with a ramp-over angle of 27 degrees.

Mahindra Thar updated price list – April 2022 Trim levels Petrol variants Diesel variants AX (O) MT Convertible Rs. 13.53 lakh Rs. 13.88 lakh AX (O) MT Hardtop – Rs. 13.93 lakh LX MT Convertible – Rs. 14.49 lakh LX MT Hardtop Rs. 14.22 lakh Rs. 14.58 lakh LX AT Convertible Rs. 15.67 lakh Rs. 15.94 lakh LX AT Hardtop Rs. 15.75 lakh Rs. 16.03 lakh

Also, Mahindra Thar can be purchased with either a hard-top roof or a soft-top convertible roof. In the Indian market, this SUV just has one direct rival – Force Gurkha – with another expected to launch soon in the form of Maruti Jimny.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi