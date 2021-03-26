Mahindra Thar – 5 Things We Love About It (And 5 We Don’t)

Check out our list of the top five reasons why you should buy a new Mahindra Thar, and five reasons why you shouldn’t

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-generation Thar in the Indian market in October last year. Thanks to all the changes it sports over the previous model, the Thar is now much more practical and easier to live with, while still being an extremely capable off-roader. As such, the SUV has been enjoying a lot of popularity among buyers, and the demand for it only seems to be increasing.

If you’re thinking of buying a new Thar, but aren’t sure if you should, then keep reading ahead. Here, we present the top five pros and cons of the second-gen Mahindra Thar.

Good: Brilliant off-road capabilities

Just like the old Thar, the new model can tame almost every terrain – rocks, slush, sand, etc. Also, Mahindra has added driving aids as well, like hill-hold assist, hill descent control, brake locking differentials, etc. Other features include a standard 4-wheel-drive (with a transfer case) and a mechanical locking differential. The SUV has an approach angle of 41.8o, a departure angle of 36.8o, and a breakover angle of 27o. It has a ground clearance of 226mm, and its water wading capacity is 650mm.

Bad: Driving at highway speeds can be unnerving

While the second-generation Thar has better road manners than the previous model, it isn’t perfect. The powerful engines can quickly touch triple-digit speeds, but the SUV isn’t built for that. The steering tends to wobble and the ride becomes bouncy, which is extremely unsettling. If you’re planning on mile-munching, it’s best to stick around the 100 kmph mark.

Good: Safety

Global NCAP has awarded the Thar a 4-star safety rating for adult occupants, and a 4-star safety rating for child occupants, which is impressive. There are plenty of safety features on offer here, like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-theft alarm, child safety locks, ISOFIX child seat mounts, TPMS, ESP with rollover mitigation, and a roll cage at the rear.

Bad: Disappointingly tiny boot

With the rear seats in place, the boot of the Mahindra Thar can barely swallow two travel bags. Thankfully, the rear seats fold down with a 50:50 split, so you can manage the rear space. However, with all four seats occupied, there is little room left for luggage. Weekend family getaways and airport runs are not the Thar’s forte.

Good: Powerful engine options

There are two engine choices available on the Mahindra Thar. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which develops a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm (300 on MT). The second one is a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which belts out 130 PS and 300 Nm. There are two gearbox options available on both the engines – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Bad: Lacks features

The Thar does get a lot of features, like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with BlueSense connected tech), automatic climate control, cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel, and a TFT MID in the instrument cluster. However, it misses out on a lot of features expected in this price range, like reverse parking camera, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, automatic wipers, power-operated and auto-folding ORVMs, and rear washer/wiper.

Good: Can be used as a daily driver

The manufacturer has worked hard to ensure that the Thar feels like a car instead of a truck. Compared to the old-gen model, the new one has better ride quality, better handling, and much better NVH levels. Also, for bumper-to-bumper city traffic, one can opt for automatic transmission, which makes driving much more convenient.

Bad: Rear seat comfort is lacking

The rear seats of the Thar offer decent space for two passengers, but the ingress/egress is an exercise in itself. The Thar is strictly a four-seater vehicle, and the windows at the rear are fixed (on the hard-top variant), which could be claustrophobic for some.

Good: Available with a convertible roof

Mahindra Thar is currently available with two roof options – a convertible soft-top and a hard-top fixed roof. If you want a wind-in-your-hair kind of driving experience, the convertible version of the Thar will surely appeal to you.

Bad: Waiting period stretches up to 10 months

The demand for the second-gen Mahindra Thar is quite overwhelming, which has pushed the waiting period to 10 months for select variants! The manufacturer has ramped up production already, but due to the global semiconductor shortage, the gap in supply will likely continue for some time.