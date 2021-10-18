Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Have Lighter Steering & Better Ride Quality – Report

Mahindra Thar 5-door will likely be launched in 2023 and it will reportedly have improved ride quality and lighter steering feel

Mahindra & Mahindra has been on a roll lately with the debut of the second generation Thar and the all-new XUV700. The homegrown UV specialist has a host of new launches waiting in the pipeline till 2026 as the existing product lineup will be overhauled and new segments will be explored. Next up, Mahindra is expected to bring in the new generation Scorpio in early 2022.

The company is also working on the five-door version of the Thar and more information regarding the lifestyle off-roader has come out online. According to the report, the longer Thar won’t just be an extended take on the three-door model and it will go through a number of revisions. The suspension is also being worked upon for improved ride quality.

In addition, the steering will be made lighter when compared to the three-door Thar and the launch timeline is speculated to be around 2023. Only a few weeks ago, Force introduced the new generation Gurkha with exterior and interior upgrades while Maruti Suzuki is expected to enter the burgeoning segment with the three-door Jimny sometime next year.

The largest automaker in the country may also launch a five-door version of the Jimny in the near future as the competition will get intensified. The upcoming off-roader will likely have a longer wheelbase alongside a redesigned body and additional doors to enhance its practicality and appeal to more family-based customers and thus it could have better tarmac capabilities.

The report further noted that Mahindra will expect a similar response for the five-door Thar as the current model and the XUV700. Since it could address a wide range of buyers, Mahindra will likely push it more than the three-door version for enhanced profitability. We do not expect any performance changes though as a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol will be utilised.

The former produces a maximum power output of 130 bhp and 320 Nm while the latter kicks out 150 bhp and 320 Nm. In the three-door Thar, the engines are paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.