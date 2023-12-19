Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Be Named Thar Armada? – Trademark Applied

Mahindra & Mahindra has filed trademarks for seven names, all associated with Thar including Thar Armada in India

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up for the expansion of its popular Thar lineup, with the impending launch of the Thar 5-door variant, slated for mid-2024. This extended wheelbase version is set to bring more practicality to the rugged Thar, and recent developments suggest that Mahindra is busy searching for an appropriate name for the upcoming SUV.

The trademarked names – Thar Armada, Cult, Rex, Savannah, Roxx, Gladius, and Centurion – hint at the diverse possibilities Mahindra is exploring for the 5-door Thar. Each name carries a unique aura, leaving experts and enthusiasts eagerly speculating about the distinctive features and characteristics associated with these monikers.

Beyond the nomenclature, the forthcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will have a host of differentiations from its 3-door counterpart. Spy shots of test mules have unveiled an array of exterior changes, including a new grille design, upgraded LED headlights, new alloy wheels, revised bumper design, a single pane sunroof, and of course, a pair of extra doors.

The interior of the long-wheelbase Thar is expected to offer enhanced features as well. Expected features on the forthcoming SUV include a larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, front armrest, a new steering wheel, ceiling-mounted speakers, and much more. The incorporation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology remains uncertain, as that would push the price way too high.

Under the hood, Mahindra will offer the Thar 5-door with a choice between the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and the 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine. Buyers will have the choice between a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission, along with both 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrain options. The inclusion of the smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine in a 4×2 configuration, similar to the 3-door Thar, is yet to be confirmed.

The anticipation continues to build around the Mahindra Thar 5-door’s official debut next year, and we’re sure that the automaker will pick a rugged name. There’s also a possibility that M&M will introduce multiple versions of the SUV, and we might see more than one of these monikers hit the market.