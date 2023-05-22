Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Debut

The forthcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will be a more practical, three-row version of the existing 3-door Thar, with little to no other changes to the design, mechanicals, etc.

It’s no secret that Mahindra & Mahindra is working on a 5-door version of the Thar SUV. This upcoming model has been spied multiple times during road tests, and recently, we came across another spy video. The latest one gives us quite a good look at the vehicle, and it seems to be almost production-ready here.

One thing worth noticing here is the presence of two third-row seats, which should boost the practicality factor of the SUV. To accommodate the extra seats, M&M has stretched the wheelbase of the vehicle and added two more doors, one on each side. Apart from that, the 5-door version will be identical to the current 3-door version, at least in terms of design.

At the rear, we see the same rectangular taillights as the existing model. The boot lid will likely be the same split-open hatch that the 3-door Thar gets. There’s also a boot-mounted spare wheel, which gives the Thar an old-school, butch SUV look. The front end will feature the same round headlamps, although the grille might be slightly restyled.

The interior design will also remain unchanged. The dashboard, steering wheel, and instrument console will be the same on the 5-door version as the 3-door version, as would be the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The upcoming model could get new upholstery options to make it more upmarket.

Under the hood, the 5-door Mahindra Thar will have the same engine options as the 3-door model. Thus, you could choose between a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill. That said, the manufacturer may tune these engines to offer more power and torque. The transmission choices would be the same too – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Mahindra Thar (3-door) is currently pierced from Rs. 10.54 lakh to Rs. 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The upcoming 5-door Thar will likely be significantly more expensive, starting at Rs. 12-13 lakh. Its launch is not yet confirmed, but its unveiling could happen on August 15, 2023. Stay tuned!