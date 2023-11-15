Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spied Once Again With New Design Details

Scheduled for a launch next year in 2024, the Mahindra Thar 5-Door has been spotted again; The newest shots give a clear look at the SUV’s design despite being heavily camouflaged

Mahindra & Mahindra has been extensively testing the Thar 5-Door in India which is slated for a launch next year. We have already spotted the test mules multiple times in different parts of the country and a lot of new details are already known before its official debut. However, most of the spy images and videos are of low resolution, thereby suppressing the details.

Sometimes, the vehicle is moving at a fast speed and the shots are not properly captured. In the latest development, we have got hold of a high-resolution video of the Mahindra Thar 5-Door and this is indeed the clearest set of spy shots. Let’s have a look at the details.

The test prototype in the spy video is heavily camouflaged but we can still spot some design details, thanks to the high-resolution video. The overall design language resembles the Thar 3-door, however, there are a number of new design elements which will likely be carried forward to the existing 3-door model, most probably via a facelift. These updates to the current model will likely be introduced soon after the launch of the Thar 5-door.

The front grille will be updated with a new slat pattern accompanied by a horizontal line running across the width. The already-known addition of LED headlamps and LED fog lamps is quite obvious along with a new lighting pattern for the rear tail lamps. Apart from this, the high-mounted stop lamp gets a new positioning as compared to the existing 3-door model.

The unit is now integrated into the roof panel above the rear windshield as compared to its current placement inside the cabin. This will help to achieve a cleaner rear end, both inside as well as outside the cabin, as its openly dangling wire harness was not a very pleasant sight.

In addition to this, the SUV is expected to get a new set of alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the Thar 5-Door will get a larger 10-inch infotainment system, a new steering wheel from the Scorpio N and XUV700, front and rear armrests as well as a sunroof. Recently, we also spotted a dashcam in the spy images, however, it appears more like an aftermarket unit intended for recording the testing activity.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will get both petrol and diesel powertrain, paired with the option of an automatic and manual gearbox. The highly anticipated SUV will likely launch around mid-2024.