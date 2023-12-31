Mahindra Thar 5-Door Interior Spied Again Giving More Details

The 5-Door Mahindra Thar is one of the most highly anticipated vehicles in 2024 and it was recently spied testing again

From the spy shots we can clearly see that there is a sunroof on this model, which means that it will be offered as on option on the higher-level trims. The rear passengers will benefit from the rear AC vents and the images depict a spacious legroom, but the size of the rear door and the window seems to be narrow. Looks like we will be able to confirm the space at the rear only after its launch in 2024.

The speakers are mounted on the roof, similar to that of the Scorpio N and XUV700. It also gets the larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that reciprocates with the more premium interiors compared to the 3-door version which has a smaller 7-inch unit. From the images, we can also see that it gets a new steering wheel and heavily bolstered premium front seats.

Currently the 3-door Thar is offered with 3 engine options that include – a 2.2-litre 4-cylinder mHawk diesel engine that produces 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 118 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque, and lastly, a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder mStallion petrol engine that produces 150 bhp of power and 300-320 Nm of torque.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission based on the variant and engine that you choose. The same engine and transmission options are expected to perform duty on the 5-door Thar as well.

Just like the current 3-door version, the 5-door Thar will also be available in 4WD or RWD avatar. The prices of the 5-door Mahindra Thar are expected to start from Rs 15 lakh ex-showroom and it will go against the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and also the upcoming 5-door Force Gurkha.

The five-door Mahindra Thar will have larger proportions than the existing three-door model and it will sit on the same ladder frame platform but extended to accommodate more space for occupants and the two extra doors for improved practicality. It will go on sale by mid-2024.