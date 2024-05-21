Mahindra Thar 5-Door Inches Closer To Launch In India – All Details

The test mule of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Armada has been spotted recently in Pune; expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh

Mahindra is working to launch the Thar 5-door SUV in the coming months. The 5-door Thar will be referred to as the ‘Armada’ since Mahindra patented this name in 2023. Recently, the prototype of Mahindra Thar Armada has been spotted testing in Pune, hinting at the launch of this much-anticipated SUV.

According to the latest spy shots, the Mahindra Thar Armada will come equipped with 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a new grille, all-LED lighting, new front and rear bumpers, and much more. Additionally, the 5-door Thar will also get a remote fuel-filling cap and a rear wiper.

On the interior front, the new Thar will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system as per the recent spy shot. For the convenience of users, the 5-door Thar will also support a fully digital instrument cluster, push start and stop button, a sunroof, rear AC vents and front and rear centre armrests, among other features. In terms of safety, the Thar Armada is likely to receive Level-2 ADAS features.

Spy shots have also revealed that the Thar Armada’s rear seats will be quite comfortable. It is expected to get a 2,750 mm wheelbase, which is 300 mm over the current-gen Thar.

Mechanically, the Mahindra Thar Armada is likely to be available in two engine options – a 2.2-litre diesel with 175 hp and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with 203 hp. The SUV will be offered in 2WD and 4WD options.

After Mahindra XUV 3XO, the Thar Armada will be one of the biggest launches of the manufacturer this year. Currently, the Mahindra Thar price starts from Rs 11.35 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.60 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi), including the RWD variants of the SUV.

Expected to launch in the second half of 2024, the Mahindra Thar Armada might be available at a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Once launched, the Mahindra Thar Armada will give tough competition to the Force Gurkha 5-door, a 4X4 SUV will all-terrain capabilities.