Mahindra Thar.e will be based on the INGLO P1 skateboard architecture and is expected to launch in late 2026

On Independence Day last year, Mahindra introduced the Thar.e concept at the Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa. The Thar.e concept showcased a fresh styling approach for the brand while retaining its core identity. In addition to the Thar, Mahindra plans to electrify other popular models like the Scorpio and Bolero, with the names Scorpio.e and Bolero.e already trademarked.

Judging by the patent images, the production version will be a slightly toned-down iteration of the concept, while maintaining the upright body panels and tall pillars. The Mahindra Thar.e concept’s exterior features include square-shaped headlamps with three unique vertical LED strips, rectangular LED housings, a bold front bumper, chunky wheels, aggressive wheel arch cladding, and a muscular bonnet design.

The LED tail lamp signatures at the rear mirror the design of the headlamp units, while a spare wheel is mounted on the boxy tailgate. Inside the Thar.e concept, grab handles are positioned at each end of the cabin, adding to its rugged appeal. The exterior also features provisions for towing. The five-door layout of the concept boosts its practicality and expect the interior to have several commonalities with the Thar Roxx.

The electric Mahindra Thar will be built on the modified version of the INGLO platform, called P1. This dedicated skateboard EV platform will allow for a longer wheelbase and increased ground clearance. Mahindra claims that this setup will provide best-in-class off-road capabilities, with improved approach, departure, and breakover angles compared to the internal combustion engined model.

Although the technical details of the concept weren’t disclosed, the expected battery pack capacity could range between 60 kWh and 80 kWh, providing a driving range of approximately 450-500 km on a single charge. The launch is expected to occur in late 2026 or early 2027 as Mahindra has a long list of new e-SUVs waiting to launch over the next two years.

Before the end of this year, Mahindra will likely bring in the electrified version of the XUV 3XO compact SUV and it will be followed by the debut of the XUV.e and BE series vehicles in 2025.