Mahindra SUV & MPV Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 92,000 – Details

The Thar has received the highest price hike of all Mahindra passenger vehicles, ranging from Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 92,000, depending on the variant

Mahindra & Mahindra registered a strong sales recovery last month, with a total of 16,636 passenger vehicles sold. This translated to a Year-on-Year sales growth of around 109 per cent in June 2021. Now, while the manufacturer is on the road to recovery, it has announced a price hike on all its passenger vehicles this month.

As per our dealer sources, the brand’s SUVs and MPVs have now become more expensive by Rs. 2,670 to Rs. 92,000. Mahindra KUV100 NXT is the most affordable offering from the brand, and it has received the smallest price hike among all passenger cars in the company’s lineup. The prices of the KUV100 have gone up by Rs. 2,670 to Rs. 2,672.

As for the XUV300, its prices have gone up between Rs. 3,606 to Rs. 24,029, depending on the variant. Mahindra’s bestseller, the Bolero, has received a rather substantial price hike, ranging from Rs. 22,452 to Rs. 22,508. The Scorpio, meanwhile, has become dearer by Rs. 27,211 to Rs. Rs. 37,395, varying according to the trim level.

Mahindra Thar currently enjoys huge popularity among buyers, which has pushed its waiting period up to almost a year for certain variants! Despite the long wait, new customers continue to line up, and the booking figures keep on steadily increasing. The Thar has received a price hike between Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 92,000.

As for the Marazzo, the manufacturer has increased its prices by Rs. 26,597 to Rs. 30,867, depending on the variant. Mahindra XUV500 has received a minor price hike comparatively speaking, with the increment ranging from Rs. 3,062 to Rs. 3,068. The Alturas G4, Mahindra’s flagship model, has seen a small increase of Rs. 3,356 in its price.

Mahindra & Mahindra price hike – July 2021 Model Price hike Mahindra KUV100 NXT Rs. 2,670 to Rs. 2,672 Mahindra XUV300 Rs. 3,606 to Rs. 24,029 Mahindra Bolero Rs. 22,452 to Rs. 22,508 Mahindra Scorpio Rs. 27,211 to Rs. Rs. 37,395 Mahindra Thar Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 92,000 Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 26,597 to Rs. 30,867 Mahindra XUV500 Rs. 3,062 to Rs. 3,068 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 3,356

Mahindra is planning to launch the XUV700 in the Indian market soon, likely in the coming months, which will serve as a more premium replacement for the current XUV500. The latter is slated to return a few years later in a new 5-door avatar (as a Hyundai Creta rival).