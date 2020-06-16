Mahindra Supro Ambulance BS6 Launched In India At Rs. 6.94 Lakh

Mahindra Supro Ambulance BS6 is offered in two variants and the first batch of twelve vehicles is offered to the Government of Maharashtra

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the launch of the BS6-spec Supro Ambulance in the domestic market and it has been developed in house on the brand’s Supro van architecture. The ambulance is made available in a couple of grades namely LX and ZX. It has been quoted with a competitive price tag of Rs. 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The homegrown UV specialist has rolled out the first batch of the BS6 Supro Ambulance exclusively for the Government of Maharashtra, and it will help in their battle with the global health crisis that has spread in massive numbers in recent days mainly in the said state. Speaking on the launch, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division said:

“As a caring and responsible corporate citizen, Mahindra wants to enable people to rise by driving positive change in their lives. The launch of Supro Ambulance to support medical care takers to move people safely and in time, is a clear testimony of this philosophy. This is one more step by Mahindra to fight the pandemic, in addition to manufacturing of face shields, ventilators and sanitizers.”

He further noted: “We are delighted to partner the Government of Maharashtra in their efforts to fight the pandemic. First batch of 12 vehicles have been produced in record time and delivered to them already. Several other Government organizations, NGOs and Corporates have also shown active interest in procuring the Supro Ambulance. Hence, we are quickly ramping up the capacity to add this growing demand. This is the most affordable solution fitted with all necessary equipment and complying to all norms.”

The Mahindra Supro Ambulance BS6 comes right out of the factory and is well thought out for the specific requirements. It is installed with foldable stretcher that can be used as a trolley, medical kit box, oxygen cylinder provision, dedicated fire extinguisher alongside internal lighting, a unique cabin that is flame resistant and an announcement system.

On the outside, the BS6 version of the Supro Ambulance features an AIS 125 certified retro reflective decals, a beacon light with a siren for notifying the traffic on the emergency, 75 per cent frosted windows, and so on. Developed to aid in medical and health services, it derives power from a two-cylinder DI diesel engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 47 horsepower and 100 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Mahindra says the compact proportions of the Mahindra Supro will help in easy maneuvering on the jam-packed Indian roads and ultimately help in saving lives. The Type B Ambulance can accommodate five attendants apart from the patient and driver and is said to be the most affordable BS6 diesel Ambulance in its category and comes under AIS 125 norms.

To make matters easy for the owners, the Mahindra Supro Ambulance BS6 gains two years/60,000 km standard warranty while the members of the UDAY program can have a lifetime insurance of Rs. 10 lakh besides other benefits. It is retailed across the nationwide Mahindra dealerships networks and the launch of the Ambulance variant signifies the wide range of application pertaining to the Supro platform as it offers nine vehicles in different body types across passenger and cargo space.