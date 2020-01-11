Mahindra Sold Over 2,000 Units of Alturas G4 (Fortuner Rival) In 2019

Last year, the Mahindra Alturas G4, which is essentially a rebadged SsangYong Rexton G4 that rivals the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in India, sold 2,042 units

Launched in November 2018, the Mahindra Alturas G4 has slowly but surely managed to carve out a niche for itself in a segment that is dominated by the Toyota Fortuner. It registered a fairly respectable sales performance of 2,042 units last year. In comparison, the all-conquering Fortuner sold a whopping 15,488 units in the same time period, while the Ford Endeavour could find 6,787 buyers.

For the uninitiated, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is a rebadged SsangYong Rexton G4 that comes to our shores via CKD (completely knocked down) route from South Korea. It was earlier speculated that the Alturas would be sold as the ‘XUV700’ but it’s said that the company decided to give the SUV a totally different name to establish a distinct brand image.

At the moment, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is priced at Rs 27.70 lakh for the 2WD variant and Rs 30.7 lakh for the 4WD version. Last month, the Alturas was reported being sold with discounts worth Rs 4 lakh to clear out the existing stock. This month, the SUV is available with a lower discount of Rs 2.9 lakh if you are fine with buying a vehicle manufactured last year.

Soon, the Mahindra Alturas G4 will receive a BSVI-compliant powerplant. While the exact specifications will be revealed only at the time of launch, in its current form, the SUV comes equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

The oil-burner of the Mahindra Alturas G4 produces a maximum power of 181hp and a peak torque of 420Nm. The oil-burner comes mated to a Mercedes-sourced 7-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 comes with a slew of safety features, including a set of 9 airbags,

Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Active Rollover Protection (ARP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hill Descent Control (HDC). It’s underpinned by a High-strength steel quad frame that further enhances the safety.