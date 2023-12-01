Mahindra Sold Nearly 40,000 Units In Nov – XUV700, Thar, Scorpio, Bolero

Mahindra’s passenger vehicle sales stood at 39,981 units in November 2023 as against 30,392 units with a YoY growth of 32 per cent in India

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded total auto sales of 70,576 units in the month of November 2023 as against 58,303 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 21 per cent. In the passenger vehicle department, Mahindra posted 39,981 unit sales last month as against 30,392 units in November 2022 with a YoY growth of 32 per cent.

In the UV space, the homegrown manufacturer garnered 39,981 unit sales and adding up the exports, the total stood at 40,764 units. The local sales of commercial vehicles stood at 22,211 units according to the latest data released by the brand and the export numbers dropped by 42 per cent as only 1,816 units were shipped against 3,122 units.

Speaking of the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at M&M, said: “We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand for our SUV portfolio. In November, we sold a total of 39,981 units, a growth of 32%. While we saw a healthy festive season, we faced supply challenges on select parts during the month. We are keeping a close watch and taking appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges,”

Mahindra’s farm equipment sector recorded a total of 32,074 units last month as against 30,528 units in November 2022 with a YoY positive volume increase of 5 per cent. The domestic tractor sales stood at 31,069 units as against 29,180 units with a growth of 6 per cent while the exports led to a de-growth of 25 per cent as 1,005 units were shipped against 1,348 units.

The company is currently developing a number of new products for 2024. The facelifted XUV300, updated XUV400, five-door Thar, Bolero Neo Plus and XUV.e8 are expected to launch next year to further strengthen the brand’s lineup. The XUV300 facelift will get notable revisions inside and out and the existing 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will continue.

The five-door Mahindra Thar is the stretched wheelbase version of the existing Thar with added doors and a more spacious cabin. The XUV.e8 electric SUV is based on the XUV700 and it will be underpinned by the INGLO EV platform.