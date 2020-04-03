Mahindra Sold Just 72 Units Of Scorpio, XUV500 & Marazzo In March 2020

While March 2020 has been a terrible month for most auto makers, Mahindra has experienced a huge dip in the sales of its popular models like Marazzo, Scorpio and XUV500

Last month, most automakers have seen a huge drop in their sales figures. This is mainly due to two reasons. First, there’s generally a drop in sales of cars in the last month of the financial year, which is why most carmakers reduce the dealer dispatches from the factory. Secondly, the ongoing nation-wide lockdown has played a part in the below-average sales figures.

Like other car companies, even Mahindra has seen a huge dip in the sales figures. In fact, some of the models in the car’s company, including successful ones like the Scorpio, XUV500 and Marazzo, have seen more than 99% drop in their demand. However, a big factor here is that Mahindra has pretty much stopped the production of these vehicles in view of the BSVI emission norms that kicked in at the start of this month.

As these cars are yet to attain compliance with the BSVI emission norms, the production of BSIV model was suspended in order to avoid a pileup of BSIV inventory and thereby incurrence of huge losses. This is actually the single biggest reason for such a colossal drop in the sales of the aforementioned Mahindra models.

Starting with the Scorpio, the popular SUV could sell just 40 copies last month. This corresponds to a huge 99 per cent drop in the sales on YoY basis as in March 2019, the company had sold 5,433 units of the Scorpio.

Next, let’s come to the Marazzo. Like the Scorpio, even the Marazzo saw a mammoth 99 per cent drop in sales with a retail of just 23 units. Back in March 2019, the company had sold 2,751 units of its MPV.

Finally, the biggest drop in sales was experienced by the XUV500, with just 9 units sold last month. On YoY basis, this corresponds to an almost 100 per cent drop from 1,916 units sold in March 2019. Of course, with all these vehicles getting updated to meet BS6 compliance, we can safely expect to have far better sales figures on a monthly basis.