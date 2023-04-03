Mahindra Sold 35,976 SUVs In March 2023 – Highest Ever

Mahindra posted its highest-ever vehicle sales at 66,091 units with a growth of 21 per cent; recorded its highest-ever SUV volume of 35,976 units in March 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced its sales numbers for the month of March 2023. The homegrown manufacturer posted a total of 35,976 units with a YoY sales growth of 31 per cent – the highest ever. The brand also registered its highest-ever SUV sales annually with a total of 3,56,961 units, leading to a YoY growth of 60 per cent.

In March 2023, Mahindra sold close to 36,000 units with a growth of 30 per cent and the sales in the recently concluded financial year stood at 3,59,253 units with a volume surge of 59 per cent on a YoY basis. In the commercial vehicle space, Mahindra recorded a sale of 22,282 vehicles in March 2023 with a growth of 12 per cent.

The yearly sales stood at 2,48,576 units with a YoY growth of 40 per cent. The LCV (2 – 3.5T) segment posted its highest-ever annual sales of 1,98,121 units in FY23. Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (LCV > 3.5T + MHCV) also showed good performance with 1,469 units last month enduring growth of 77 per cent.

The annual sale of 10,036 units in that particular segment led to a growth of 56 per cent. Mahindra shipped 2,115 units last month while 5,697 units of the three-wheelers are dispatched during the same period. Speaking of the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.,

“We are delighted to close the year with a growth of 50% for the Auto Sector on annual basis and the highest ever numbers, in almost all segments of the business. Our SUV business recorded all-time high numbers, with a growth of 31% in March 2023, while it recorded a 60% overall growth in F23, on the back of good demand across the portfolio.”

Mahindra has been reaping the benefits of its latest launches such as the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, XUV700 and second-generation Thar (and its recently introduced RWD variant). It is expected to bring in the five-door Thar later this year while the Bolero Neo Plus is also being tested on public roads. Earlier this year, the XUV400 electric SUV entered the market and the brand has big plans for its future with a host of new electrified models.