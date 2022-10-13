Mahindra Sold 15,000 Units of Scorpio & XUV700 In Sep 2022

The new Scorpio Classic continues to be in popular demand and offers an improved package for buyers looking for a tough SUV

With the Indian automotive market now back in action, many brands in the country are recording the highest-ever sales in the country. Mahindra is one such brand and is offering feature-rich and VFM SUVs in India right now. The Indian carmaker sold over 15000 units of the new Scorpio and the XUV700 in September 2022 and continues to have a strong demand for these SUVs.

For starters, a total of 6,063 units of the new XUV700 were sold in the Indian market in September 2022 while the Scorpio on the other hand registered a total sales volume of 9,536 units. The combined sales figures help the Scorpio emerge as the best-selling Mahindra car in India in September 2022.

With a total sales of 8,108 units in September 2022, the Bolero was the second best-selling model in the brand’s line-up. The stats also show that the Scorpio registered a 268 per cent growth on a Y-O-Y basis but it was the Bolero that registered a maximum growth of 362 per cent on a Y-O-Y basis.

Having said this, the new Scorpio is currently being appreciated by buyers for its strong design language, premium cabin, powerful powertrain options, and extensive features list. The new Scorpio-N is being offered with petrol as well as diesel engines along with manual as well as automatic gearbox options for the buyers to choose from.

The updated Scorpio Classic also boasts new styling elements and other important mechanical upgrades that have not only improved its road presence but also improved the dynamics and performance by a fair margin.

The Mahindra XUV700, on the other hand, is one of the most feature-rich and premium SUVs in the segment and gives stiff competition to the rivals like Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector, etc. Just like the Scorpio-N, the XUV700 is also offered with multiple powertrain options while it also gets the ADAS setup and a long list of other safety tech and equipment.