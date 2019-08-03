Mahindra Snatches 3rd Position From Honda in July 2019, Thanks To XUV300

India’s largest Utility Vehicle manufacturer Mahindra and toppled Japanese carmaker Honda to secure the third spot in July 2019 sales

India’s car market is largely dominated by two players, Maruti Suzuki with almost 50 per cent market share and Hyundai with close to 20 per cent market share. This is the scenario for the last many years now and it seems like no other manufacturer will be able to reach the market share like these two manufacturers for at least a few years.

That being said, there are more than 15 carmakers in India and the real competition lies beneath for the 3rd, 4th and 5th position. The stakeholders for these positions include Tata, Mahindra, Honda and Toyota all of which fight on a month-on-month basis to acquire the top spots.

Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s largest utility manufacturer has toppled the Japanese car brand Honda Car India to secure the third spot in the sales data of July 2019. Mahindra managed to sell 16,800 units last month, as opposed to 10,250 units by Honda.

Manufacturer (+/-%) July 2019 July 2018 1. Maruti Suzuki (-36.8%) 96,400 152,427 2. Hyundai (-10.3%) 39,010 43,481 3. Mahindra (-6.5%) 16,800 17,972 4. Tata Motors (-38.6%) 10,485 17,079 5. Toyota (-23.8%) 10,423 13,677 6. Honda (-48.7%) 10,250 19,970 7. Ford (-19.6%) 6,284 7,816 8. Renault (-41.1%) 3,660 6,217 9. Volkswagen(1.4%) 2,500 2,466 10. Nissan (-53.5%) 1,304 2,802 11. Skoda (-14.6%) 1,076 1,260 12. Fiat (-58.5%) 511 1,230

In terms of year-on-year growth, Mahindra came out to be a winner with only 6.5 percent negative growth, as opposed to massive 48.7 per cent decline posted by Honda, a reason why Mahindra secured the third spot. With a distant margin of just 10,485 units is Tata Motors at the fourth spot followed by Toyota at the fifth spot by selling 10,423 cars and then at the sixth spot is Honda Cars India.

Mahindra’s success can be attributed to massive response to the newly launched XUV 300 compact SUV that competes against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue and is just next to these to best-selling Compact SUVs in India while the Honda’s offering in the segment– WR-V is finding it hard to gain buyers.

Mahindra’s other successful products include Scorpio and XUV500. On the other hand, New Amaze and City are the only good selling Honda product, while cars like Jazz, WR-V and CR-V are finding it difficult to find many buyers.