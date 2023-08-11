Mahindra Set To Unveil Five New EV Models By October 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it’s on track to launch five new electric SUVs in India, starting December next year

In the face of intense global competition, Mahindra & Mahindra continues to demonstrate its resilience and success. Bolstered by robust market shares of around 50% in the light commercial vehicle segment and over 40% in farm equipment and tractors, the company’s CEO & managing director – Anish Shah – proudly stated that Mahindra has not only survived but thrived in the Indian market.

The Indian SUV maker has announced that it will introduce five new EV models by October 2026, demonstrating the company’s determination to expand its electric vehicle portfolio and further solidify its presence in the rapidly evolving Indian automotive market. These upcoming electric vehicles will include – Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE Rall-E, and BE.07.

These new Mahindra EVs will be built on the brand’s INGLO platform, which is a born electric architecture. As per the company, this platform has been designed for speed, efficiency, safety, and adaptability. The first one to arrive would be XUV.e8, in December 2024. It will have similar dimensions to XUV700 (or be slightly larger), and will deliver between 230-350 bhp of power.

Upcoming Mahindra EVs Model Scheduled unveil date Mahindra XUV.e8 December 2024 Mahindra XUV.e9 April 2025 Mahindra BE.05 October 2025 Mahindra BE Rall-E October 2025 Mahindra BE.07 October 2026

“We have a very exciting portfolio and it is on track. It is something that is attracting investors into our EV business. We have been able to get a second investor at a much higher valuation,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, Auto & Farm Sectors at the Mahindra Group, during M&M’s quarterly results press conference.

Recent developments further underscore Mahindra’s determination to lead the charge towards electric mobility. Last week, the company secured a substantial investment of $145 million from Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek for its electric vehicle unit. The valuation of the unit reached an impressive 805.8 billion Indian rupees ($9.8 billion).

Temasek’s acquisition of up to a 3% stake in Mahindra’s EV unit, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, showcases investor confidence in the brand’s vision. Mahindra’s electric ambitions are further encapsulated in their projection that electric vehicles will constitute 20 – 30% of their total SUV sales by 2027. EV adoption remains relatively low in India, accounting for merely around 2% of the market due to infrastructural limitations.