Mahindra September 2024 Sales Analysis – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV3XO, XUV700

Mahindra set a new sales record by posting 51,062 units in September 2024 as against 41,267 units with a YoY growth of close to 24 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra saw an impressive 23.7 per cent year-on-year growth in September 2024, driven by the strong reception of its latest models and the solid performance of its existing lineup. The company achieved a record-breaking milestone, surpassing 50,000 monthly unit sales for the first time, with 51,062 units sold.

This contributed to a total sales figure of 87,839 units, marking Mahindra’s highest-ever monthly sales and setting a new benchmark for the automaker. In comparison to the same period last year, when Mahindra sold 41,267 units, the brand demonstrated substantial year-on-year growth. In August 2024, Mahindra sold 43,277 units, leading to a month-on-month sales increase of nearly 18 per cent.

This performance has propelled Mahindra up the overall monthly sales rankings, moving into third place by surpassing Tata Motors in the standings. The Scorpio range posted 14,438 units as against 11,846 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 22 per cent.

Mahindra Cars (YoY) Sales In September 2024 Sales In September 2023 1. Mahindra Scorpio (22%) 14,438 11,846 2. Mahindra XUV700 (13%) 9,646 8,555 3. Mahindra XUV3X0 (81%) 9,000 4,961 4. Mahindra Thar (63%) 8,843 5,417 5. Mahindra Bolero (-14%) 8,180 9,519 6. Mahindra XUV400 (15%) 948 825 7. Mahindra Marazzo (-95%) 7 144

The Mahindra XUV700 was the second most sold model within the brand’s portfolio with a domestic tally of 9,646 units as against 8,555 units in September 2023 with a YoY growth of 13 per cent. The recently launched XUV3XO recorded 9,000 units last month as against 4,961 units with a YoY volume surge of 81 per cent.

Since its market launch, the compact SUV has been performing well by averaging 9,000 units per month. The three-door Mahindra Thar also registered good sales numbers with 8,843 units in September 2024 as against 5,417 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY sales increase of 63 per cent as the supplies have improved for almost all models.

The Bolero came in fifth with 8,180 unit sales against 9,519 units with a YoY decline of 14 per cent while the XUV400 electric SUV managed a total of 948 units against 825 units with a YoY growth of 15 per cent. The Marazzo MPV rounded out the table in seventh with just 7 units.