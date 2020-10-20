Mahindra September 2020 Sales Analysis – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, Alturas

Mahindra finished fifth in the manufacturers’ standings behind Kia as the Bolero contributed to nearly 40 per cent of the total volume sales

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a total of 14,664 units in September 2020 as against 13,963 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year positive sales growth of 5 per cent. Compared to the previous month of August 2020, the homegrown UV specialist recorded 9 per cent Month-on-Month sales increase.

The brand ended up in fifth position behind Kia Motors in the overall manufacturers’ standings and the long serving Bolero alone contributed to nearly 40 per cent of the total volumes. The MUV catering to a wide set of audience in the rural and urban environment garnered a cumulative domestic sales of 5,797 Units.

Compared to the corresponding period last year when 4,179 units were sold, Mahindra posted 39 per cent YoY growth and 6 per cent MoM growth for the Bolero. The XUV300 compact SUV was launched in mid February 2019 and it has been decently received amongst customers in the hotly contested sub-four-metre SUV segment.

Mahindra Model Sep 2020 Sales Sep 2019 Sales Growth YoY 1. Bolero 5,797 4,179 39% 2. XUV300 3,700 2,492 48% 3. Scorpio 3,527 3,600 -2% 4. Marazzo 936 892 5% 6. XUV500 595 1,120 -47% 7. Alturas G4 73 75 -3% 8. KUV100 35 184 -81% 9. Verito 1 109 -99%

Last month, the XUV300 was responsible for posting 3,700 units as against 2,492 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 48 per cent. Just a couple of months ago, Mahindra brought down the asking price of the XUV300 to make it more competitive and it seems to have worked out in its favour by some margin.

In a similar fashion to the Bolero, the Scorpio has been posting consistent sales tally and it managed to register 3,527 units in September 2020 as against 3,600 units with a minor drop of 2 per cent. The Marazzo BSVI version went on sale only recently and it posted 936 units as against 892 units with 5 per cent sales increase.

The XUV500 ended up sixth with the sales decline of 47 per cent as only 595 units were sold while the dispatches of the Alturas G4 BSVI have commenced as evident from the sales tally of 73 units. The KUV100 managed only 35 units last month. The brand is preparing the next-generation XUV500 and Scorpio for 2021 while the new Thar is expected to make a big impact in sales in the coming months.