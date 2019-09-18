Mahindra September 2019 Sales Analysis – XUV500, XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio

Mahindra registered a total of 13,147 units in August 2019 against 18,037 units with YoY sales drop of 27 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra finished third overall in the sales standings behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai by garnering a total of 13,147 units. When compared to the same month last year with 18,037 units, the homegrown brand registered 27 per cent YoY decline. Mahindra also gained 0.3 per cent market share in August 2019 with a total of 6.7 per cent.

In comparison to Honda and Tata that endured 51 and 60 per cent sales drops respectively, Mahindra performed reasonably well. The top-seller for the brand in August 2019 was the Bolero as 3,993 units were recorded against 6,030 units in the corresponding month last year with 34 per cent volume slump.

Another workhorse, the Scorpio, ended up second with 2,862 units but had to deal with 21 per cent sales de-growth as 3,606 units were retailed in August 2018. Mahindra’s latest try at the compact SUV segment has indeed worked well with the XUV300 as it has become a mainstay behind Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Model (+/-% Growth) August 2019 Sales August 2018 Sales Mahindra Bolero (-34%) 3,993 6,030 Mahindra Scorpio (-21%) 2,862 3,606 Mahindra XUV300 2,532 – Mahindra TUV300 (-46%) 1,059 1,966 Mahindra XUV500 (-53%) 968 2,078 Mahindra Marazzo (-60%) 697 1,762 Mahindra Xylo (-39%) 356 581 Mahindra Thar (-51%) 326 669 Mahindra KUV100 (-86%) 169 1,173 Mahindra Verito (-24%) 110 145 Mahindra Alturas G4 71 –

The XUV300 slotted in third with 2,532 units while the TUV300 was the only other model to gather four-digit sales. The TUV300 managed 1,059 units as against 1,966 units with YoY negative growth of 46 per cent. On the back of facing plenty of competition recently, the XUV500 recorded 968 units with YoY de-growth of 53 per cent.

The Marazzo MPV is based on a hybrid chassis and sits between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta in terms of market positioning. Despite performing decently since its launch, the Marazzo has also been a victim of the drastic sales slowdown as only 697 units were sold in August 2019 against 1,762 units with 60 per cent decline.

The remaining table saw Xylo finishing ahead of Thar, KUV100, Verito and Alturas G4. The Thar is getting a brand new generation sooner rather than later as it is expected to debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and it could feature alongside the new avatar of the Scorpio and electric XUV300.