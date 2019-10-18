Mahindra September 2019 Sales Analysis – XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Thar

Mahindra finished third in the overall standings behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai as nearly 14,000 units were sold in September 2019

Mahindra & Mahindra had a decent showing in the month of September 2019 as 13,967 units were retailed against 19,942 units during the same month last year with YoY decline of 30 per cent. The largest UV manufacturer in the country finished as the best of the rest behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

Since late last year, Mahindra had introduced some significant products including the Marazzo, Alturas G4 and XUV300. While the Alturas G4 is a full-sized SUV competing against Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, the XUV300 is positioned in the volume attracting compact SUV space against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

The Marazzo, on the other hand, goes up against Tata Hexa and Toyota Innova Crysta. The Alturas G4 posted just 75 units in September 2019 while the Marazzo’s sales dropped to 892 units with YoY de-growth of 68 per cent as 2,829 units were sold during the corresponding month in 2018.

Mahindra Models Sales In September 2019 Sales In September 2018 Verito 109 Units 57 Units KUV100 184 Units 1,171 Units Bolero 4,179 Units 7,046 Units Thar 262 Units 631 Units Marazzo 892 Units 2,829 Units XUV300 2,492 Units New Launch Xylo 55 Units 568 Units Scorpio 3,600 Units 3,941 Units Alturas G4 75 Units New Launch TUV300 995 Units 1,786 Units XUV500 1,120 Units 1,902 Units

The XUV300 could not maintain its third position in the sub-four-metre SUV segment behind Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue as it was overtaken by Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon. The five-seater offered in powerful engine options registered a total of 2,492 units last month and its fortunes could improve during this festive season.

The Bolero workhorse recently received a limited edition and it was the most sold Mahindra last month with 4,179 units at 41 per cent de-growth. The Scorpio came in second with 3,600 units at a volume drop of just 9 per cent. The XUV500 posted 1,120 domestic sales with 41 per cent de-growth as 1,902 units were sold in September 2018.

The Thar off-roader is getting a brand new generation early next year as it will more likely be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It ended up September 2019 with 262 unit sales while the KUV100 and Verito garnered 184 and 109 units respectively.