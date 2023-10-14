Mahindra Sep 2023 Sales Analysis – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700, Thar

Mahindra sold 41,267 units in the month of September 2023 as against 34,238 units with a YoY sales growth of 20.5 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a domestic sales tally of 41,267 units in the month of September 2023 as against 34,238 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume growth of 20.5 per cent. Compared to the previous month of August 2023 with 37,270 units, a MoM sales increase of 10.7 per cent was noted.

Last month, Mahindra garnered a market share of 11.4 per cent as against 9.7 per cent with a 1.7 per cent growth on a YoY basis. On the back of the success sprung by its latest launches, the homegrown SUV maker finished behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata in the fourth position and ahead of Toyota, Kia, Honda, MG, Skoda, VW and others.

The Mahindra Scorpio was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio as it outsold Bolero and XUV700 The combined sales of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic last month stood at 11,846 units as against 9,536 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales growth of 24 per cent.

Mahindra Models (YoY) Sep 2023 Sales Sep 2022 Sales 1. Scorpio (24%) 11,846 9,536 2. Bolero (17%) 9,519 8,108 3. XUV700 (41%) 8,555 6,063 4. Thar (27%) 5,417 4,249 5. XUV300 (-18%) 4,961 6,080 6. XUV400 825 – 7. Marazzo (-11%) 144 162

Just like the Scorpio, the Bolero has been a consistent seller for years and last month, 9,519 units were registered as against 8,108 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 17 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 posted a domestic total of 8,555 units last month as against 6,063 units with a YoY growth of 41 per cent.

The Mahindra Thar came in fourth with a total of 5,417 units as against 4,249 units in September 2022 with a YoY growth of 27 per cent. The RWD variant, introduced earlier this year, commands the highest waiting period and the brand is currently developing the five-door version of the Thar.

It is expected to launch next year while the updated XUV300 will also arrive in 2024. The existing XUV300 finished fifth with a total of 4,961 units as against 6,080 units with a YoY decline of 18 per cent. The XUV400 electric SUV managed a total of 825 units to finish sixth ahead of the Marazzo MPV, which only recorded 144 units.