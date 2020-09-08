Mahindra Sep 2020 Discounts – XUV300, Bolero, Marazzo, Scorpio

Mahindra is offering some lucrative discounts on its passenger vehicles, ranging from the XUV300 to the Alturas G4

During last month, i.e., August 2020, Mahindra & Mahindra saw a significant increase in its passenger vehicle sales. To keep the sales momentum going, the brand is offering some significant discounts and deals on its SUVs and MPVs in the Indian market. To further attract customers, a few dealerships in Delhi, and surrounding NCR areas, are offering some free accessories as well on select models.

Here, we have listed all the available offers on Mahindra vehicles during September 2020, including a few bonus deals as well. For further deals, you can also contact your local Mahindra dealership.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra’s sub-4-metre SUV, the XUV300, is one of the most premium offerings in this segment. Not only that, but it is also the safest made-in-India car right now, a title that was previously held by the Tata Nexon, and then for a brief moment by the Tata Altroz. Mahindra is also planning to introduce a new petrol-powered variant of the XUV300, called the ‘Sportz’, which will have the highest power output in the segment (130 PS).

For September, there is no cash discount available on the XUV300, which is quite sad, as this is one of the most expensive offerings in this market space. There, however, is a corporate discount worth Rs. 4,500 available on it. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is also being offered.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra’s bare-bones basic workhorse, the Bolero, is its best-selling vehicle at the moment. The company isn’t offering any direct cash or corporate discounts on it, but there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 available on it. This exchange bonus gets added on to the value of the car you bring in for exchange at the dealership.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo was launched in its BS6 avatar only last month, and already the MPV is being offered with some sweet deals. There is a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on it, which although not much, is still a significant amount. Other than that, there is an exchange bonus on offer, worth Rs. 15,000.

There is no corporate discount available on the Marazzo though. That said, a few dealerships in the NCR region are also offering free accessories on the MPV, worth up to a maximum of Rs. 5,000. If you live outside of Delhi NCR, you can contact your local dealerships and enquire about similar deals and discounts.

Models Cash Discounts Additional Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Mahindra XUV300 – Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,500 Mahindra Bolero – Rs. 10,000 + 0 Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra Scorpio (S5) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra Scorpio (All trims except S5) – Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra XUV500 (W5 and W7) Rs. 6,840 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra XUV500 (W9 and W11) Rs. 12,760 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 9,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.4 lakh Rs. 50,000 + 0

Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio is perhaps the most iconic Mahindra SUV, and it is also one of the top-sellers in our market for the homegrown brand. To attract more customers, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and a few dealerships in Delhi NCR are also offering free accessories worth Rs. 10,000. These offers, however, are only applicable to the base ‘S5’ trim.

Other than that, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 available on all trims (S5, S7, S9, S11). There is also a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 available across the entire Scorpio range. The base trim certainly has the best discounts here, especially for customers in the National Capital Region.

Mahindra XUV500

On the lower two trims of the Mahindra XUV500, i.e. W5 and W7, there is a cash discount of Rs. 6,840 available on it, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. On the higher variants – W9 and W11 – the cash and corporate discounts are higher, worth Rs. 12,760 and Rs. 9,000, respectively.

Other than that, all the trims of the XUV500 are available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000. A few dealerships across Delhi NCR are offering free accessories worth Rs. 5,000 as well, which sweetens the deal even further.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra’s flagship SUV is being offered with a massive cash discount of Rs. 2.4 lakh. Apart from that, there is also a hefty exchange bonus available on it, worth Rs. 50,000. There is no corporate discount available though, nor are there any free accessories. That said, there could be some dealership-level offers available in your town, which you can check out yourself.