Mahindra Scorpio Sales Up By 5728% In March 2021

The Mahindra Scorpio is currently offered with a sole 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel engine, and is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 16.52 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Scorpio is one of the best-selling Mahindra cars in the Indian market, and the SUV continues to register decent numbers on the sales chart month in, month out. In the month of March 2021, Mahindra has managed to sell 2,331 units of the SUV, which has resulted in a year-on-year growth in sales by 5728 per cent.

It should be noted that the homegrown manufacturer sold only 40 units of the Scorpio in the month of March 2020. While the car recorded a massive YoY growth in sales, the sales have come down as compared to February 2021 by 34 per cent since Mahindra managed to sell 3,535 units in the said month.

It should be noted that Mahindra is working on introducing a new-gen model for the Scorpio in India, and the updated model is expected to be launched in the country by the end of this year itself. The second-gen Scorpio has been spied on test a host of times, however, Mahindra has managed to keep it under wraps.

Nonetheless, the recent test mules some details about the upcoming next-gen version of the SUV. The latest test mule of the Scorpio was captured running on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 245/65 section tyres. The spied car also came equipped with new roof rails, a shark fin antenna, projector headlamps, new LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler and a high mounted stop lamp.

Another spy shot of the car revealed that the top-end variant will be equipped with an electric sunroof. While it might not be a panoramic unit as seen on other mid-size SUVs, the addition of a sunroof will surely help the Scorpio attract more buyers, considering the current popularity of sunroofs.

As of now, Mahindra retails the Scorpio at a base price of Rs 11.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 16.52 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The SUV is currently offered with a sole 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a max power output of 140 PS, and a peak torque rating of 320 Nm.