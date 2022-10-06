Mahindra Scorpio Posts Record Sales In A Single Month In Sep 2022

Mahindra Scorpio posted 9,536 units in September 2022 as against 2,588 units with a YoY volume increase of 268 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a domestic tally of 34,262 units in the month of September 2022 as against 12,863 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 166.4 per cent. Compared to the previous month of August 2022 with 29,615 units, an MoM volume sales of 15.7 per cent was noted. The brand finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ standings with a market share of 9.7 per cent.

The homegrown SUV manufacturer secured the second highest YoY growth in terms of market share as it was up by 2.8 per cent. This was mainly due to the incremental sales endured by the Scorpio range. The much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N was introduced in India towards the end of June 2022 and its bookings began just over a month later online and across showrooms.

The Scorpio N’s first batch comprising 25,000 units was sold out within a minute. This translated into an ex-showroom value of Rs. 18,000 crore while the one lakh booking milestone was achieved in just half an hour. The deliveries are underway since late September while the old Scorpio is also available on sale rebranded as Scorpio Classic with notable updates.

In September 2022, the Scorpio series was responsible for a total of 9,536 units as against 2,588 units during the same period last year when the old Scorpio was sold with a YoY volume increase of 268 per cent. While the Scorpio Classic is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 15.49 lakh, the Scorpio N carries a price tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base model and it goes up to Rs. 23.90 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Scorpio N currently has a waiting period of up to 20 months depending on the variants and it derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine. Both powertrains are paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option.

The Scorpio N is offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and is underpinned by a new ladder frame chassis while boasting larger proportions than the Scorpio Classic.