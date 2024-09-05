Mahindra Scorpio Posts A Massive 39% Growth In August 2024

Mahindra Scorpio range recorded 13,787 units in the month of August 2024 as against 9,898 units with a YoY volume increase of 39 per cent

The Mahindra Scorpio secured the sixth position in August 2024 in the sales table, selling 13,787 units, a significant jump from 9,898 units in the same period last year, marking a massive 39 per cent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, Mahindra as a brand, finished in fourth place overall, as it recorded total sales of 43,277 units.

Compared to 37,270 units sold during the corresponding period last year, the homegrown manufacturer reflected a 16 per cent year-on-year increase. Since the arrival of the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic (updated old Scorpio), their combined sales numbers have been nothing short of impressive and Mahindra did ramp up production to bring down the waiting period.

In recent times, the Scorpio range has been instrumental in Mahindra recording good sales numbers every month. In August 2024, the top three manufacturers – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata – posted negative YoY sales growth but the same cannot be said for Mahindra as it impressed with a 39 per cent surge in volumes with the Scorpio range on top as the best-seller.

The Mahindra Scorpio N is currently priced between Rs. lakh and Rs. lakh (ex-showroom). The equipment list comprises a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system, a 17.78 cm colour TFT instrument console, Adrenox Connect with over 60 in-car connected features, built-in Alexa, an electric sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, coffee-black leatherette interiors and so on.

It is equipped with a 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol and a 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine. The former kicks out a maximum power output of 200 PS and 380 Nm while the latter develops 175 PS and 400 Nm. The powertrains are mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The Mahindra Scorpio N also features Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD), Multi-tuned Valve Central Land, six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and disc brakes on all four wheels. Recently, Mahindra introduced the five-door Thar Roxx and next up, the electric version of the XUV 3XO compact SUV is expected to arrive soon.