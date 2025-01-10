Mahindra Scorpio Posts 1.66 Lakh+ Units In 2024, Best-Seller For The Brand

Mahindra Scorpio range contributed 31.5 per cent of total volumes for the brand in 2024 and ended up as the ninth overall best-seller in the industry

Mahindra & Mahindra has been selling the Scorpio nameplate for over 22 years in the domestic market and is one of the highly accomplished models for the brand with a remarkable consistency over the years. Commemorating the Scorpio’s two decades of presence, Mahindra introduced the all-new Scorpio N in June 2022 and it has been a runaway success.

Alongside the updated old Scorpio, available as the Scorpio Classic, the Scorpio range has witnessed impressive volumes over the last two and a half years. In the 2024 calendar year, the Scorpio finished as the ninth most sold passenger vehicle in the country with a domestic tally of 1,66,364 units. It was also the second most sold midsize SUV in India in 2024.

The Scorpio N played a huge role in Mahindra recording its highest ever yearly local sales in 2024. The homegrown manufacturer garnered 5,28,453 units last year as against 4,32,876 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY positive sales surge of 22 per cent and the Scorpio contributed nearly 31.5 per cent of total sales. Mahindra finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings with a market share gain of 1.8 per cent.

Besides Toyota, Mahindra was the highest gainer on a YoY basis in 2024. The Mahindra Scorpio N is currently priced between Rs. 13.85 lakh and Rs. 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom). It measures a length of 4,662 mm, a width of 1,917 mm and a height of 1,870 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,750 mm. The double dump seat folding mechanism of the third row with the second row fold allows for a boot volume of up to 786 litres.

It is also larger than one of its main competitors Tata Safari with a longer wheelbase and boasts a gross vehicle weight of up to 2,510 kg. The Scorpio N can be bought as a six- or a seven-seater and it derives power from a 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder turbo petrol and a 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine.

The former develops a maximum power output of 200 PS and 370 Nm of peak torque when paired with a six-speed manual transmission and 380 Nm when connected to a six-speed torque converter AT. The oil-burner is sold in two states of tune with the top-spec AT trims producing 175 PS and 400 Nm.