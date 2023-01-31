Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Vs Z6 : Which Is The Most Value For Money Variant?

The most cost-effective variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N is Z4 variant and here we are talking about its features, power output and prices

Mahindra Scorpio, the popular Indian SUV, has been in the market for over two decades now and has constantly been evolving to meet the changing needs of its customers. The latest addition to the Scorpio line-up is the Scorpio N, which has been touted as the most value for money ladder on frame premium 3-row SUV.

It comes in many variant from Z2 to Z8L however, the Z4 variant is the most VFM across all variants. Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 is available in four different versions: Z4 Petrol MT, Z4 Diesel MT, Z4 Petrol AT, and Z4 Diesel AT.

The Z4 Petrol MT & AT is powered by a 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine that produces 200 PS of power and 370 Nm of torque in MT and 380 Nm in AT. The Z4 Diesel MT, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that produces 130 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque in MT and 175PS and 400 NM torque in AT version. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Z4 Petrol AT and Z4 Diesel AT, as the name suggests, come with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 is a value-for-money package as it comes loaded with a host of features and equipment. Some of the key features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all four power windows, remote central locking, rear wiper and defogger, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, height adjustable driver seat and much more. The Z4 also comes with a comprehensive safety package that includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and a seatbelt reminder system as well.

The ex-showroom prices for the Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 variants are as follows: Z4 Petrol MT (Rs. 11.99 Lakhs), Z4 Diesel MT (Rs. 12.99 Lakhs), Z4 Petrol AT (Rs. 13.29 Lakhs), and Z4 Diesel AT (Rs. 14.29 Lakhs).

One of the key differences between the Z4 MT and Z6 MT variants of the Mahindra Scorpio N is the power output. The Z6 is powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that produces 175 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. This makes the Z6 a more powerful variant than the Z4 MT. For the extra Rs. 1.5 Lakh, Mahindra Scorpio Z6 offers wireless apple carplay, Sunroof, colour TFT screen in speedo console and Alexa bulit-in feature.

In conclusion, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 is a well-rounded SUV that offers a great balance between performance and features. Its value for money package makes it a great choice for those who are looking for an SUV that won’t burn a hole in their pocket.

Whether it’s for city driving or tackling rough roads, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 is a great option for anyone in the market for an 3-row SUV.