Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Base Variant Explained In Video – Best VFM SUV?

Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 entry-level variant is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the petrol model while the diesel manual version costs Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the Scorpio N with high anticipation in the domestic market. Priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh for the entry-level trim and Rs. 23.90 lakh for the range-topping model, the Scorpio N is offered in an expansive range appealing to a wide variety of customers. It is based on a new ladder frame construction and is lighter than the Scorpio Classic.

The Mahindra Scorpio N also has larger proportions than the Classic and is significantly more premium as well. The SUV is sold in six- and seven-seater configurations across five variants namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The Scorpio N has already received well over 1.5 lakh bookings in India and is available with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine.

In the video linked below, we have explained in detail about the base Z2 variant. We have also talked about whether it is a VFM offering or not. The Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the petrol manual variant while the diesel manual model costs Rs. 12.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It must be noted that this grade is retailed only with a six-speed manual transmission.

The equipment list of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 comprises a touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls in the petrol variant, second-row air conditioning vents, LED tail lamps, electric power steering in petrol, hydraulic power steering in diesel, etc. The exterior is pretty basic but it still gives the butch feel the Scorpio N has.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 203 hp and 370 Nm when paired with a six-speed manual transmission and the same unit makes 10 Nm more torque when linked to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit in other variants. Mahindra only offers a two-wheel drive configuration with the petrol engine.

The base Z2 variant comes with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in its lower state of tune. It develops 130 hp and 300 Nm when connected to a six-speed manual transmission. The higher spec variants are equipped with the same engine delivering more power and torque as up to 175 hp and 400 Nm are produced.