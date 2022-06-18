Mahindra Scorpio N To Feature Powerful 200 PS 2.0L Turbo Petrol Engine

Mahindra Scorpio N will boast powerful 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines and it will be launched on June 27, 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch the new generation Scorpio known as the Scorpio N on June 27, 2022. It will be retailed alongside the existing Scorpio, which will go by the name Scorpio Classic. Expect the price range of the Mahindra Scorpio N to hover around Rs. 11 lakh for the entry-level trim and it may go all the way up to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be positioned below the well-received XUV700 and it will have several commonalities with the monocoque SUV. The Scorpio N comes as the biggest upgrade for the highly popular nameplate in its twenty years of presence locally. It is based on a new ladder-frame chassis and has bigger proportions than the existing model.

It will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and will likely target five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. As for the exterior, it has taken an evolutionary approach to design and Mahindra has already revealed both the exterior and interior images of the SUV. As for the performance, the Mahindra Scorpio N has similarities with the XUV700.

It will be equipped with the same 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbo petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines found in the XUV700 and Thar. The gasoline mill will produce a maximum power output of 200 PS and 370 Nm of peak torque when paired with a six-speed manual transmission and 380 Nm when coupled with a six-speed torque converter AT.

The 2.2-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, will be available in two states of tune. The lower variants will kick out a maximum power output of 132 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque and the powertrain will be linked with only a six-speed manual transmission. The higher trims will generate 175 PS and 370 Nm when paired with a six-speed MT.

The top-spec AT trims using a six-speed AT will pump out 175 PS and 400 Nm. The lower diesel variants will only be rear-wheel driven while the turbo petrol and high-end diesel will have the option of RWD and 4WD variants. The 4WD trims with the 4Xplor suffix will boast tech like shift-on-fly 4WD with 4xPlor drive modes – Sand, Mud, Grass and Snow.

Other highlights will be independent front suspension, five-link rear suspension, Frequency Selective Damping tech, mechanical locking rear differential, brake locking front differential as in the Thar, etc.