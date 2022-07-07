Mahindra Scorpio-N Sports Edition Rendered & Is Ready To Sting

The Tata Safari-rivalling 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is not only better than before but also boasts dominating looks and impressive capabilities

Mahindra recently launched the new Scorpio-N in the Indian market on June 27, 2022, and has priced this SUV from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio bookings will however start only after July 30, 2022.

Unlike many of its rivals, the Scorpio-N is also available with a 4WD drivetrain on select variants that make it an extremely tough and capable SUV for those looking to explore the wild. Having said this, while we saw the new Scorpio-N in person and in the official images a few days ago, here is a modified 2022 Mahindra Scorpio that not only looks different and unique but also has a more aggressive and bold road presence.

For starters, this render has been worked upon by Bimble Designs and features a long list of updates that makes it perfect to be called the Mahindra Scorpio N Sports Edition. All these modifications are further complimented by the red-black colour theme while the liberal use of chrome highlights helps elevate the overall visual appeal of this SUV.

Speaking of the changes, the SUV now features a blacked-out grille at the front complemented by piano black elements on the lower half of the bumper. The hood too has been blacked out and features a carbon fibre finish. We see the same finish on the roof, ORVMs, side pillars, and the rear spoiler.

The side profile too looks different and stronger. The body cladding has been beefed up while it also features aggressive gloss black plastic elements to further add to the overall sporty appeal. The stock OEM wheels have been replaced by larger 20-inch alloy wheels that look extremely premium. From the looks of it, this SUV also seems to be a little raised to give it a better stance.

The changes at the rear however are minimal yet bring about a significant change. The lower half of the tailgate too features a similar gloss black finish that we saw at the front. In all, these modifications give this modified new Scorpio-N a strong presence and when out on the roads, make it ready to sting!