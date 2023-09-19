Mahindra Scorpio N Sees Another Big Price Hike – All Details

The Mahindra Scorpio N now carries a starting price of Rs. 13.76 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 24.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Scorpio N in the domestic market in July 2022 with a price tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant. Amidst the expansion of its variant lineup, the popular SUV received a substantial price hike of over Rs. 1 lakh earlier this year and now the prices have again been increased.

The homegrown SUV maker has upped the prices of the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic and the XUV700 now. The price of the Z4 Diesel MT 4WD seven-seater (E) variant has witnessed the biggest hike of Rs. 81,000. The Scorpio N Z8L Diesel AT 2WD seven-seater version has seen a price increase of Rs. 1,995 and the base petrol variant’s price is up by Rs. 52,199.

The Mahindra Scorpio N now carries a starting price of Rs. 13.76 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 24.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model, which sees a jump of Rs. 2,000. It continues to be offered in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L variants and is available in seven exterior body colours namely Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Napoli Black, Red Rage and Royal Gold.

The Scorpio N is sold in six- and seven-seater layouts and it can be bought with a 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol and a 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine. The former kicks out a maximum power output of 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The latter is good enough to develop around 203 bhp and up to 380 Nm.

Both engines are mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is an option. The latest Mahindra Scorpio N features a host of exterior and interior revisions compared to the previous generation and the features list has been completely upgraded. It sits on a new ladder frame chassis, which is lighter as well as more rigid than before.

It is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, black leather seat upholstery, multifunctional steering wheel, connected tech, in-built Amazon Alexa, multiple airbags, and a number of safety features and technologies.