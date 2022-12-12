Mahindra Scorpio N Secures 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Mahindra Scorpio N has scored five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection under the updated GNCAP protocols

As expected, Mahindra & Mahindra’s recently launched Scorpio N has secured five stars in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, supported by the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The new generation Scorpio has gained five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection.

The test prototype was in its basic specification as it had two airbags and anti-lock brakes. Global NCAP has noted that the absence of three-point seatbelts has affected the child occupant protection result. While the ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and side curtain airbags are not standard fitments, curtain airbags are offered as standard in most of the produced units.

The tests were conducted based on the updated Global NCAP protocols for frontal and side-impact protection, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side-impact pole protection to score the maximum ratings. David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said:

“Indian manufacturers such as Mahindra have clearly demonstrated their ongoing commitment to improving vehicle safety performance. This is very welcome and we look forward to this promising momentum being maintained when Bharat NCAP is launched next year.”