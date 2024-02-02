Mahindra Scorpio N Reaches One Lakh Production Milestone

Mahindra Scorpio N has reached one lakh production milestone in just over a year and a half since its market launch in June 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the prices of the Scorpio N in late June 2022 amidst huge anticipation. In just over a year and a half since its market launch, the SUV has reached one lakh production milestone. The 1,00,000th unit has been rolled out of the production lines indicating the good reception for the SUV, which is offered in six- and seven-seater layouts.

The Mahindra Scorpio N is currently priced between Rs. 13.60 lakh and Rs. 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and is retailed in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L grades in an expansive range. The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic combined to register 1,21,420 unit sales in the 2023 calendar year as against 64,179 units with a YoY volume surge of 89 per cent.

The Scorpio N is equipped with a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates a peak power of 200 PS and a maximum torque of 370 Nm when paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. When coupled with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, the torque output increases to 380 Nm.

Additionally, the vehicle offers a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine with two different states of tune. The low-spec trims deliver a maximum power of 132 PS and a peak torque of 300 Nm, exclusively available with a six-speed manual transmission. The upper-tier variants produce 175 PS and 370 Nm when coupled with a six-speed manual transmission.

The top-of-the-line automatic configurations, matched with a six-speed automatic transmission, generate 175 PS and 400 Nm of torque. The low-level diesel models are exclusively rear-wheel-driven, while the more powerful turbocharged high-end diesel versions offer the choice between rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations.

The 4WD system features an electric shift-on-fly 4WD technology with traction modes, including Sand, Mud, Grass, and Snow, along with options for 4 low and 4 high gear settings. The vehicle is supported by an independent front suspension and a five-link suspension at the rear, incorporating Frequency Selective Damping technology, brake locking front differential, ventilated disc brakes, etc.

The equipment list comprises a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 70+ in-car connect features, built-in Alexa, a flat-bottom steering wheel, 12-speaker Sony 3D audio, a 17.78 cm instrument console with a large MID, six airbags, dual-zone automatic climate control, three drive modes, LED sequential turn signals, powered seats, wireless charger and so on.