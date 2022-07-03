Mahindra Scorpio N Price Analysis – To Make A Big Impact Against Rivals

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is priced quite competitively for its manual variants, and we believe it could enjoy a lot of success in the domestic market

Mahindra & Mahindra has finally introduced the new Scorpio-N in India, at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh. Currently, only the prices of the manual (petrol and diesel) variants have been revealed. Prices of the automatic and 4×4 variants will be announced on July 21, and official bookings will start from July 30.

Mahindra Scorpio-N is the only body-on-frame SUV in its segment, and consequently, it is the most rugged option among its rivals. The new-generation ladder-frame platform offers brilliant body stiffness, which makes the SUV ideal for off-roading. Interestingly, the on-road performance has not been compromised, with the SUV offering good stability and manoeuvrability.

Rivals like Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and even its sibling Mahinda XUV700, are built on monocoque platforms, which isn’t ideal for heavy off-roading. All these SUVs come in a front-wheel-drive configuration, with only XUV700 offering an AWD option. Mahindra Scorpio-N, on the other hand, comes in a rear-wheel-drive configuration as standard, with 4WD available as an option.

Let’s take a look at the prices of the manual variants of the new Scorpio-N. The petrol MT variants range between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 18.99 lakh, while the diesel MT variants are priced from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh. It successfully undercuts all its closest rivals. Considering all the features and equipment on offer, along with the premium Coffee Black leatherette upholstery, these are very competitive prices.

The availability of an automatic transmission and 4×4 system (with electric shift-on-fly transfer case and 4XPLOR terrain management system) is an added bonus. Also, Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a lot of safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control, driver drowsiness detection, collapsible steering column, advanced seat restraining systems, parking cameras (front and rear), etc.

Mahindra Scorpio-N available prices Trims Petrol MT variants Diesel MT variants Z2 Rs. 11.99 lakh Rs. 12.49 lakh Z4 Rs. 13.49 lakh Rs. 13.99 lakh Z6 – Rs. 14.99 lakh Z8 Rs. 16.99 lakh Rs. 17.49 lakh Z8 L Rs. 18.99 lakh Rs. 19.49 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N will also serve as an alternative to two-row midsize SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, etc. Considering how the new Mahindra SUV is more practical and rugged compared to these crossovers, it could certainly grab a portion of those sales. That said, M&M will have to ensure that the waiting period for Scorpio-N doesn’t go as high as XUV700 and Thar, in order to enjoy maximum sales success.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi