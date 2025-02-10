Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing Again In India

The test mule suggests a brand new Mahindra pickup truck based on the existing Scorpio N SUV

Following its sighting late last year, Mahindra & Mahindra has once again been caught testing the Scorpio N based pickup truck wearing camouflage while showing most of the design details. The single cab layout and a long luggage bed suggest that it is may not be offered for personal use in India.

The prototype has several commonalities with the existing Scorpio N as the front fascia comprising six vertical slats with Twin Peaks logo in the middle, LED headlamps, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, bonnet structure as well as the design of the alloy wheels look identical to the popular SUV.

Interestingly in November 2023, the design patent of a Mahindra pickup truck surfaced online taking design inspiration from the Global Pik Up concept. The concept debuted at the Mahindra Futurescape event in South Africa in August 2023 and it was confirmed to hit production in the near future.

The patent as well as the concept feature a more upright front end with rugged design elements along with a double cab configuration and a shorter deck compared to the spied test prototype. Thus, the pictures you see here could be of the Scorpio N pickup reserved for international and Indian markets and it may cater to fleet operators only for commercial use.

The brand new lifestyle pickup truck for India based on the Global Pik Up concept will further help consolidate the Scorpio range and a launch has been rumoured for next year. With a dual cab layout, it could compete directly with Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross. Internally referred to as Z121, the production Scorpio X may hit countries like South Africa and Australia before reaching India.

It will be built on a new body-on-frame chassis and under the bonnet, the second-gen mHawk four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine made of aluminium could be utilised. The powertrain will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT with a four-wheel-drive system as standard featuring shift-on-fly tech and four drive modes. It may also get Trailer Sway Mitigation.