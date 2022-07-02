Mahindra Scorpio N has been made available in 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines and its bookings will commence towards the end of this month

Mahindra & Mahindra recently introduced the Scorpio N in the domestic market with a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant. The Scorpio N gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior compared to the old Scorpio, which will be available as Scorpio Classic soon.

It also has bigger proportions than the old model. As for the performance, the Mahindra Scorpio N is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbo petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 200 PS and 370 Nm of peak torque when paired with a six-speed manual transmission and 380 Nm when linked to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine makes 132 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque and it is sold only with a six-speed manual transmission in the low-end trim. Otherwise, the powertrain puts out 175 PS and 370 Nm when mated to a six-speed manual transmission and the top-spec AT trims are good enough to generate 175 PS maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque.

The low-end variants are only rear-wheel driven while only the high-end diesel versions will be available with the 4Xplor 4WD configuration initially. It is worth noting that the prices of the 4WD and AT variants will be announced at a later date. Here we have presented to you a detailed mileage test review of the brand new SUV after driving it for more than 1,500 km from Mumbai to Delhi.

In the video, we have explained about the drivability of the new Scorpio N along with its practical aspects, features, interior highlights and space. The SUV can be had in six- and seven-seater configurations and is based on a new ladder frame and is significantly lighter than the old model, which ruled the roost for more than two decades.

Some of the highlighting features of the Mahindra Scorpio N are an electric sunroof, flat-bottom steering wheel, connected features, a touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, a large MID, frequency selective damping tech, independent front suspension, etc.