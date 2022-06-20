Mahindra Scorpio N Launching In Just A Week – Top 5 Interior Features

Mahindra Scorpio N will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel with manual and automatic transmission choices

Mahindra & Mahindra will host the domestic launch of the Scorpio N on June 27, 2022. With its grand entry just a week away, we have compiled the top five interior features you should know about. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior and it will share the engine lineup with the XUV700.

Besides boasting two powerful engines, the Mahindra Scorpio N will have capable off-road based technologies and is based on a new ladder-frame chassis. The cabin will be a radical departure compared to the existing model and it has taken inspiration from the Toyota Land Cruiser 200. Here are the top five interior features:

1. AdrenoX Technology:

The Mahindra Scorpio N has several commonalities with the XUV700 and it will be equipped with the AdrenoX technology that is said to offer class-leading “immersive features and intuitive technology” aimed toward the discerning urban and tech-savvy customers. Having connectivity tech is an important feature in modern SUVs and it will help the Scorpio N in elevating itself as a premium offering.

2. Dual-Tone Interior Theme:

The dual-tone brown and black cabin theme is another highlight of the Scorpio N while the dashboard and centre console are also brand new with upmarket surface finishes, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, large vertical AC vents, metallic surrounds, etc.

3. Safety Features:

The Scorpio N will target five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests as it is based on a new chassis and will offer forward-facing third-row seats. It will also boast six airbags and a number of assistive features. Some highlights are front and rear cameras, traction control, hill descent control and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System).

4. Sony 3D Audio & Dual Zone Climate Control:

Besides the flat-bottom steering wheel, the 3D surround system sourced from Sony is also borrowed from the XUV700 and it will help in having an immersive driving experience. Additionally, the dual-zone climate control is one of the must-have features, the Scorpio N does not miss out on!

5. A Host Of Premium Features:

The equipment list will also comprise a semi-digital instrument cluster with a large multi-info display, adjustable headrests, brown leather seats with white stitching, cruise control, driver armrest, roof-mounted AC, push-button engine start/stop, sunroof, and so on.