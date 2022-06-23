Mahindra Scorpio-N Gets A Digital Makeover As An Overland SUV

Check out this digitally modified Mahindra Scorpio-N, designed by Gen-x Designs, which showcases the SUV in an overlander avatar

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will launch in India on June 27, and it is perhaps the most anticipated launch of the year. Ahead of the SUV’s arrival, several digital artists have showcased their artistry on it! On IG page “Gen-x Designs”, we came across another such digitally rendered model, which showcases the SUV in a new offroad avatar.

This digitally modified Mahindra Scorpio-N has been transformed into an overland SUV. There are plenty of noteworthy changes here. At the front, bull bars have been added, with integrated auxiliary lights (orange-tinted). The front bash plate has been beefed up to better protect the engine bay when driving on off-road trails.

At the sides, we see a new set of alloy wheels, shod with beefy All-Terrain tyres. The roof rails have been replaced by a new luggage rack on the roof, with some luggage strapped on to it as well! There’s also an integrated LED light bar at the front of the luggage rack, to better illuminate the trail ahead during night rides.

The chrome bits of the SUV – on the front grille, door handles, window surrounds, etc. – have been blacked out for a more rugged look. The side steps, however, now have a bare metal finish. The twin-peaks logo on the nose has been left untouched, and even the front parking camera remains.

This digital model sports a bright yellow body paint, and looks unique and attractive. Let’s hope that this serves as inspiration for someone, and a real-life model like this pops up somewhere in the future! It should be noted that Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available with powerful engines, so customising one into an overlander is entirely possible.

The soon-to-launch Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available with a choice between a 2.0L petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine. The gasoline motor will belt out 200 PS of peak power, while the oil-burner will be available in two states of tune – rated at 132 PS on the lower variants and 175 PS on the higher trim levels.

Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, available on both engines. The SUV will have an AWD option on offer as well.