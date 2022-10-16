Mahindra Scorpio N – Five Key Features It Misses

Mahindra Scorpio-N launched recently in India from Rs. 11.99 Lakh and here, we’ve listed the top five features that are missing on the SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra recently launched the new Scorpio-N in the Indian market with a attractive starting price from Rs. 11.99 Lakh. The new SUV is more upmarket than the old Scorpio (which re-launched as Scorpio Classic). While there are plenty of things to love about the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, it misses out on a few features. Here, we’ve listed the top five features that won’t offered on the Mahindra Scorpio-N, but we wish were.

1. Fully digital instrument console

Mahindra Scorpio-N have a very premium cabin, with a lot of convenience features on offer. The SUV’s instrument console will be a semi-digital unit, with a 7-inch TFT driver information display on offer. Although a good system, it doesn’t hold a candle to XUV700’s fully digital instrument console. We wanted a fully digital instrument console as an option on Scorpio-N, at least on the top trim levels.

2. Panoramic sunroof

The Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a singe-pane, electrically-operated sunroof. However, its competitors – including Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and even Mahindra XUV700 – come loaded with a panoramic sunroof. Of course, Scorpio-N is much more rugged than its rivals, but a panoramic sunroof would’ve elevated the premium feel of the cabin.

3. ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems)

Mahindra & Mahindra had garnered a lot of praise from critics and fans for offering ADAS on XUV700. However, the new Scorpio-N didn’t got these advanced safety features. Considering that, this SUV is a premium product, the lack of ADAS seems like a big miss. We hope that future updates will add these advanced safety features on Scorpio-N.

4. Third-row AC vents

Mahindra Scorpio-N have dedicated LED reading lamps for all rows, and each row has a pair of grab handles as well (retractable for the second row). Therefore, it seems surprising that the SUV won’t have dedicated AC vents for the third-row seats!

5. Ventilated front seats

Mahindra Scorpio-N also skip ventilated seats in its equipment list. This is disappointing, as this feature is now available on cars even a few segments below. Indian summers can be brutal, so ventilated seats up the comfort factor of a vehicle. Interestingly, even Mahindra XUV700 doesn’t have ventilated seats on offer.